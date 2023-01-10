Brunson posted 44 points (15-30 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 111-107 loss to the Bucks.

The 44 points were a career high for the point guard, who continues to reward the Knicks for signing him this past offseason. Brunson has scored over 20 points in five straight games sandwiched around a three-game absence due to a hip injury, and on the season he's posting career-best averages in points (21.6), assists (6.5), three-pointers (1.7) and steals (1.0).