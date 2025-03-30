Brunson (ankle) has been cleared for basketball activities and is feeling better, though there's still no specific timetable for his return, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Brunson has been on the shelf since March 7 due to the sprained right ankle, though he said Sunday that he's hopeful to return before the playoffs, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. The superstar point guard can be considered week-to-week until the club provides another update on his status, and he will likely face restrictions if he returns during the regular season.