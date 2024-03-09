Brunson (knee) will play in Friday's game versus Orlando, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Brunson missed Tuesday's loss to the Hawks with a left knee contusion, but he was trending in this direction since returning to practice Thursday. With Brunson back in the lineup, Miles McBride is expected to return to the second unit.
