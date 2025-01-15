Brunson (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Brunson has been upgraded from probable to available with a shoulder injury Wednesday, and he should play his normal quota of minutes against Philadelphia. The superstar guard has averaged 27.8 points, 6.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds over his past five games.
