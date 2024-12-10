Brunson (ankle) checked back in to Monday's game against the Raptors, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Brunson made a quick stop to the locker room after appearing to hurt his ankle while tripping over a fan sitting courtside, but he managed to avoid a significant injury. He'll check back in with a little under seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
