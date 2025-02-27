Brunson tallied 34 points (8-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 15-16 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 win over the 76ers.

Brunson dished all seven of his assists in the first half of Wednesday's game, six of which went to Mikal Bridges. Brunson took on a more prominent scoring role in the second half, particularly in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter when he scored nine straight points to help the Knicks pull away from the 76ers. His 15 free throws were his second most of the season and he reached the 30-point threshold for the 20th time of the year. Brunson has averaged 27.1 points on 48.9 percent shooting, 6.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 35.3 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.