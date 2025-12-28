Brunson racked up 34 points (15-29 FG, 4-11 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 128-125 victory over Atlanta.

Brunson has scored 34 points in back-to-back games, and he's reached the 30-point plateau in seven of his previous nine outings, so his role as the Knicks' go-to scoring threat is set in stone. The star floor general could aim to continue this impressive stretch of play in a favorable matchup against the Pelicans on Monday.