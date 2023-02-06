Brunson closed with 21 points (6-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-12 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 108-97 victory over the 76ers.

Brunson wasn't very efficient with his shot, but he still found a way to reach the 20-point mark for a fifth straight contest. Even though Julius Randle has been New York's most consistent player this season, Brunson deserves praise for his role as a steady offensive threat in the backcourt. The lefty point guard is averaging 29.0 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and a combined 1.2 steals/blocks per game since the start of January (17 games).