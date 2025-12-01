Brunson provided 18 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and seven assists over 34 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 victory over the Raptors.

Brunson's streak of scoring at least 27 points ended at seven games Sunday, though he still finished as the Knicks' co-leader in assists with Josh Hart while finishing third in scoring behind Hart (20 points) and Karl-Anthony Towns (22 points). Brunson will end the month of November having averaged 27.3 points, 6.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 threes over 34.2 minutes per game.