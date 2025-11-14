Brunson (foot), who's already been ruled out for Friday's game against Miami, might not travel with the team during its five-game road trip, which begins Monday, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Head coach Mike Brown offered the update, which paints a bleaker picture than an earlier report that indicated Brunson would be evaluated daily. If Brunson doesn't join the Knicks on the road trip, his next chance to play would come Oct. 28 against Milwaukee. A more definitive timeline for return should come before the Knicks depart New York. Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek are slated for larger roles if Brunson is sidelined.