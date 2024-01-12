Brunson is questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left calf contusion.
Brunson has yet to miss a game this season and is coming off a 30-point, eight-assist performance in Dallas on Thursday. If the potential All-Star point guard is sidelined, Miles McBride, Malachi Flynn, Josh Hart and Quentin Grimes would all be candidates for increased roles, though the Knicks' offense would presumably run through Julius Randle.
