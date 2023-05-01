Brunson is questionable for Tuesday's Game 2 versus Miami due to a sore right ankle, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports.

This is a new injury for Brunson, who's been playing through a hand issue he suffered toward the end of the regular season. It's unclear how severe the ankle issue is, but if he's forced to miss any time, it'd be a huge blow to the Knicks. Through six playoff games, Brunson has averaged 24.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 38.0 minutes per game. Julius Randle (ankle) is also listed as questionable, so all eyes will be on New York's final injury report ahead of Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.