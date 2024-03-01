Brunson contributed a team-high 27 points (11-25 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 37 minutes during Thursday's 110-99 loss to the Warriors.

After missing the Knicks' prior game Tuesday due to neck spasms, Brunson looked pretty healthy in his return. The 27-year-old point guard has topped 20 points in 19 straight contests dating back to Jan. 11 despite missing four games in that time due to minor ailments, averaging 31.7 points, 7.3 assists, 3.5 boards, 2.4 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch.