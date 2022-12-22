Brunson finished Wednesday's 113-106 loss to Toronto with seven points (3-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and 12 assists across 39 minutes.

Brunson had topped 20 points in his four appearances prior to Wednesday's matchup but was inefficient from the floor during the loss to the Raptors. However, he was effective as a distributor and posted his second-highest assist total of the season to prop up his fantasy production. Over 10 games since the start of December, he's averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game.