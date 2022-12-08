Brunson totaled eight points (2-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 113-89 win over Atlanta.

Brunson converted just 14.3 percent of his field-goal attempts during Wednesday's comfortable win and was held under 10 points for the first time this season. He propped up his fantasy production by tying for the team lead with six assists, but he'll attempt to improve his efficiency in future matchups.