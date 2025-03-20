Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Thursday that Brunson (ankle) is no longer confined to a walking boot and has been able to do some light shooting, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

The Knicks hope to have Brunson back before the regular season ends, but until the star guard is able to take part in practice, his return to game action shouldn't be viewed as imminent. Brunson sustained a right ankle sprain in a March 6 overtime loss to the Lakers and has missed the Knicks' last six contests.