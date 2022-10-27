Brunson notched 27 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 134-131 overtime win over the Hornets.

Brunson was impressive in all areas of the game Wednesday, shooting efficiently, facilitating the offense and coming up big in overtime. Six of his 13 assists came in the third quarter and he scored half of the team's 12 points in overtime. The 26-year-old is off to a great start in his first year with the Knicks, averaging 20.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and making 41.2 percent of his three-point attempts.