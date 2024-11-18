Brunson chipped in 12 points (3-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 win over the Nets.

Brunson had a woeful shooting line and finished with more field-goal attempts than points scored, but he salvaged his overall outing by contributing in other categories -- mainly the assists department. This was Brunson's second double-double of the season, but the 12-point haul was a season-low mark. The star floor general should be able to bounce back in a favorable matchup against the Wizards on Monday in the second half of a back-to-back set.