Brunson provided 20 points (5-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds and 10 assists over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 109-99 loss to the Heat.

It's the sixth double-double of the season for Brunson, one short of his career high. The 27-year-old guard has scored at least 20 points in five straight games and 10 of the last 11, and he's averaged 31.7 points, 6.8 assists, 3.1 boards, 3.1 threes and 0.9 steals over the latter stretch.