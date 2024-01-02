Brunson contributed 16 points (5-23 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, 14 assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 112-106 victory over the Timberwolves.

The double-double was his first of the campaign, as Brunson posted his highest assist total since joining the Knicks ahead of the 2022-23 season. It's only the second time in 15 games since the beginning of December that the 27-year-old point guard has failed to score at least 20 points, and with RJ Barrett now in Toronto, Brunson's usage rate should only grow.