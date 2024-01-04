Brunson finished Wednesday's 116-100 win over the Bulls with 31 points (13-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and 13 assists over 38 minutes.

Brunson has now registered a double-double in back-to-back games. He's averaging 6.4 assists per game this season, but has bumped that number up to 8.6 over his last eight appearances as he looks to get his teammates more involved. Brunson is still getting buckets, however, as he's now tied for fifth in the NBA with 875 total points scored over 34 games this season, an average of 25.8 points per game.