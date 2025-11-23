Brunson supplied 33 points (12-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds across 37 minutes in Saturday's 133-121 loss to the Magic.

After a two-game absence due to a sprained ankle, Brunson appeared in his second consecutive contest and logged his seventh outing with at least 30 points through 13 regular-season appearances. The star point guard also dished out a game- and season-high 11 assists en route to his third double-double on the campaign. In his last two games, the 29-year-old has accumulated 61 points, 16 assists and six rebounds across 72 total minutes.