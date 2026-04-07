Brunson recorded 30 points (11-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 assists, three rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Monday's 108-105 win over Atlanta.

Brunson didn't turn in his most efficient performance but still finished as New York's leading scorer, reaching the 30-point threshold for the third time over his last six appearances. The star point guard also dished out a game-high 13 assists en route to his second straight double-double and 11th on the campaign. Additionally, he chipped in multiple steals for the first time since March 20, matching the game high with two swipes.