Brunson produced 23 points (9-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and four turnovers in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 137-114 win over the Wolves.

Brunson was coming off a game in which he scored a season-low 16 points on 6-17 shooting, so it was nice to see him get things back on track with an efficient scoring game in this one. The Knicks have opened the season 5-0 at home, and they'll look to keep their undefeated home streak alive Sunday in a Battle of the Boroughs with the Nets.