Brunson supplied 32 points (11-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 133-120 win over the Grizzlies.

Brunson caught fire from beyond the arc and finished with a game-high 32 points, marking his fifth 30-plus-point performance through 10 regular-season games. While the star point guard turned the ball over a season-worst six times, he also tied the game high in assists en route to his second double-double of the campaign. Over his last five games, Brunson has averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per contest.