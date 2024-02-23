Brunson registered 21 points (5-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-11 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 110-96 win over the 76ers.

Brunson didn't have his best shooting performance in his first outing since the All-Star break, but he ended up notching his first double-double since Feb. 3, when he went for 36 points and 10 dimes in a win over the Lakers. This 12-assist performance was Brunson's third-highest assist tally of the campaign. He's averaging 31.9 points and 6.9 assists per game in January, and he should remain a prominent figure in New York's offensive scheme with Julius Randle (shoulder) out.