Brunson (hand) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Brunson is slated to miss a second straight game due to a right hand sprain. The left-handed point guard was able to get a practice in Saturday, so it appears like his expected absence Monday is precautionary. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Heat, but his status for that game won't be known until after Monday's contest. In Brunson's absence, Immanuel Quickley figures to draw another start.