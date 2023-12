Brunson is questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors due to a left ankle sprain.

Brunson suffered the injury during the final seconds of Friday's loss to Boston, but coach Tom Thibodeau said his point guard would be good to go Monday. Given Thibodeau's comments, Brunson appears closer to probable than questionable, but his official availability will likely be a game-time decision. Brunson has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.4 minutes per game.