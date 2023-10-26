Brunson contributed 15 points (6-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 loss to the Celtics.

The star guard ended with a decent stat line, as he left his mark on both ends of the court. However, the shooting woes can't be overlooked, and although this can be explained by the fact the Celtics probably boast the best defensive backcourt in the league in Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, Brunson still needed 21 shots to score 15 points. He should have an easier outing against the Hawks on Friday.