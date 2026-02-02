Brunson provided 12 points (4-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 win over the Lakers.

Brunson logged his lowest scoring total of the season in a full game on inefficient shooting, but still made his presence felt elsewhere by handing out a season-high 13 assists and tying a season-best with seven rebounds. While January was a bit quieter by the star guard's lofty standards -- 23.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds across 13 appearances -- the 29-year-old remains the clear engine of the Knicks and a high-level performer.