Brunson finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 17 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win over the 76ers.

Brunson played well in limited time on the floor, finishing with a team-high total in the points category. The superstar guard and his squad won't get back on the floor in the preseason until Oct. 9 against the Timberwolves back at Madison Square Garden.