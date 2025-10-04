Knicks' Jalen Brunson: Drops 14 in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brunson finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 17 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win over the 76ers.
Brunson played well in limited time on the floor, finishing with a team-high total in the points category. The superstar guard and his squad won't get back on the floor in the preseason until Oct. 9 against the Timberwolves back at Madison Square Garden.
