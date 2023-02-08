Brunson provided a team-high 25 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 102-98 win over the Magic.
The fifth-year point guard continues to shine in the New York spotlight. Brunson has scored more than 20 points in six straight games and 16 of 18 since the beginning of January, averaging 28.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.1 boards and 2.4 threes over the latter stretch while shooting 49.9 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent from three-point range.
