Brunson notched 25 points (10-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three rebounds across 30 minutes during Monday's 121-90 loss to the Pistons.

For the first time this season, Brunson failed to record an assist in Monday's loss to the Pistons. His last game without one came back in the 2022 season, when he was still with the Mavericks. The star guard also tied a season high with six turnovers. Despite the uncharacteristic outing, the 29-year-old continues to fuel the Knicks' offense through his volume scoring, notching his 25th game of the season with at least 25 points, tied for the third most in the league.