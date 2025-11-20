Brunson supplied 28 points (11-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-111 win over the Mavericks.

Brunson returned to the court following a two-game absence due to a sprained right ankle. The star point guard struggled from beyond the arc, though he still chipped in a game-high 28 points while logging his usual minutes. Brunson continues to score at an elite level and has tallied at least 28 points in three straight appearances. Over 12 regular-season outings, he has totaled 10 games with at least 23 points.