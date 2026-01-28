Brunson contributed 28 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 103-87 win over the Kings.

Brunson turned in an efficient performance and led all players in triples en route to a team-high 28 points. The star point guard has reached the 20-point threshold in each of his last 21 completed games. However, he dished out just four assists, marking the third time this month he has recorded fewer than five dimes when playing at least six minutes. On a more positive note, he blocked a shot for the first time since Jan. 7 and for just the fourth time this season.