Brunson closed Sunday's 106-100 victory over the Magic with 30 points (10-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-12 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 38 minutes.

The 29-year-old point guard led all scorers on the afternoon while just missing his fifth double-double of the season. Brunson has scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games and five times in 10 contests since returning from a brief absence due to an ankle issue, averaging 28.0 points, 6.3 assists, 2.6 boards and 2.5 threes over that stretch.