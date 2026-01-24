Brunson tallied 31 points (11-24 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists and five rebounds over 38 minutes during the Knicks' 112-109 win over the 76ers on Saturday.

Brunson was particularly effective from three-point range during Saturday's win, tying a season high with six three-pointers while leading the Knicks in scoring, though he scored just one point during the fourth quarter. In the three outings since returning from a two-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, Brunson has averaged 24.3 points, 5.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 threes over 34.1 minutes per game.