Brunson recorded 33 points (12-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals over 38 minutes during the Knicks' 126-111 loss to the Pistons on Thursday.

Brunson scored 20 of his team-high 33 points in the second half as he attempted to lead the Knicks' comeback efforts. He was the only New York player to have some success from beyond the arc, with the rest of the Knicks going 5-for-28 (17.9 percent) from three-point range. Brunson has scored at least 30 points in four of his last six outings and will continue to lead the Knicks' offense while Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and others provide support.