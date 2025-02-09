Brunson finished Saturday's 131-104 loss to the Celtics with 36 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 13-13 FT) and five assists across 36 minutes.

Brunson delivered another impressive performance from the field while scoring 30-plus points for the 18th time this season, albeit in a losing effort. The superstar point guard did struggle to fill in the stat sheet, registering zero rebounds for the first time this season. The 28-year-old has scored 30 or more points in three of his last five appearances, averaging 30.6 points, 8.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.4 steals across 36.6 minutes per game in that five-game span.