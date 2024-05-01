Brunson amassed 40 points (15-32 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals across 51 minutes during Tuesday's 112-106 overtime loss to Philadelphia in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Brunson was carrying a probable tag into Tuesday's game with a right knee contusion, but he powered through it and didn't appear limited in any way. Brunson's counting stats continue to be through the roof, but he has struggled with his shot. Through five playoff games, Brunson is hitting 41.9 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from beyond the arc.