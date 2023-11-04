Brunson finished Friday's 110-105 loss to the Bucks with 45 points (17-30 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 42 minutes.

Brunson has steadily improved as a scorer in recent seasons, and he scored at least 40 points for the fifth time in his career during Friday's matchup. The 27-year-old has been a force on the scoreboard early this year, averaging 24.7 points to go with 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 35.0 minutes per game.