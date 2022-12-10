Brunson recorded 11 points (3-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 121-102 win over the Hornets.

Brunson had another poor shooting night, following his eight-point, 2-for-14 dud against Atlanta on Wednesday with a performance that was only slightly better. However, he partly made up for those struggles by dishing 11 assists to log his third double-double of the campaign. Brunson is still shooting a respectable 46.3 percent on the season despite the two-game cold snap, and with averages of 20.2 points, 6.4 dimes, 3.3 boards and 1.3 three-pointers, he's been a borderline top-50 player in nine-category fantasy leagues.