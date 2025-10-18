Brunson amassed 31 points (12-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Friday's 113-108 preseason win over the Hornets.

Brunson let it fly from three-point range en route to a game-best 31 points. The star point guard also led the Knicks in assists while matching the team high in rebounds. The 29-year-old is fresh off his second straight All-Star nod and will aim to lead the Knicks on a deep playoff run once again this season.