Brunson totaled 34 points (10-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 8-10 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 win over the Cavaliers.

The star point guard led the Knicks in scoring while engaged in a fantastic Christmas Day duel with Donovan Mitchell, who also scored 34 for Cleveland. Brunson's performance was even more impressive considering he sat out New York's last game Tuesday with a minor ankle issue. He's scored more than 20 points in nine straight appearances, averaging 32.4 points, 6.4 assists, 3.6 threes, 3.3 boards and 1.0 steals over that stretch.