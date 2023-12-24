Brunson supplied 36 points (15-26 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 130-111 loss to Milwaukee.

The 27-year-old point guard came up a little short of his fourth 40-point performance of the season, but it was still the ninth time in 10 December games Brunson has delivered more than 20. He's averaging 26.6 points, 6.8 assists, 4.5 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.3 steals on the month as he pushes his production past the level he established in his breakout 2022-23 campaign.