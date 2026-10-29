Brunson finished with 38 points (13-25 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound, seven assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 133-127 win over Chicago.

After dropping 11 points on the Bulls in the first quarter, Brunson cooled off. However, he stepped on the gas in the fourth, scoring 14 of his 38 points to lead the Knicks to their second consecutive win after losing three games to begin the 2026-27 campaign. The 30-year-old is now averaging 25.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists across 35.2 minutes per contest in his first five games of the season. Brunson hasn't shot the ball well overall, though his performance Wednesday could have been a sign that he's ready to turn things around.