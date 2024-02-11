Brunson logged a game-high 39 points (14-25 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 125-111 loss to the Pacers.

The 27-year-old guard missed the Knicks' prior game Thursday with a minor ankle issue, but Brunson looked just fine in his return as he hit for 30 or more points for the 12th time in 18 contests since the calendar flipped to 2024. Over that stretch, Brunson's averaging 30.3 points, 7.3 assists, 3.7 boards and 2.3 threes while shooting 50.1 percent from the floor.