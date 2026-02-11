Brunson contributed 40 points (15-31 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes in Tuesday's 137-134 overtime loss to the Pacers.

Brunson put up a season-high 31 field-goal attempts en route to his fourth 40-plus-point performance on the campaign. The star guard led all players in scoring and finished second on the Knicks in assists behind Josh Hart (11). Brunson has reached the 30-point threshold in back-to-back games following a lackluster 12-point outing during Friday's blowout loss to Detroit, and he has recorded at least 30 points and eight assists in three of his last four games. During that stretch, he has averaged 31.3 points, 7.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 38.3 minutes per contest.