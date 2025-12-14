Brunson finished with 40 points (16-27 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in Saturday's 132-120 win over the Magic.

Brunson dropped a game- and season-high 40 points, including 25 on 10-of-17 shooting in the first half. The star point guard has scored 30-plus points in four consecutive contests, shooting 55.8 percent from the field during that span. He also dished out a game-high eight assists and has reached that mark in two of his last three outings. Brunson and the Knicks will now look toward the NBA Cup Finals on Tuesday, where they will face the winner of Saturday's Spurs vs. Thunder matchup.