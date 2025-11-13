Brunson was spotted leaving Madison Square Garden following Wednesday's 124-107 loss to Orlando using crutches and wearing a walking boot, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Per Steve Popper of Newsday, Knicks head coach Mike Brown said postgame that Brunson rolled his right ankle in the closing minutes of Wednesday's loss. Brunson's use of crutches and a walking boot certainly isn't a good sign, but at this point, specifics regarding the injury are unknown. Expect more clarity to be provided ahead of Friday's game against the Heat.